Iowa defends immigration law that allows local officials to arrest people told to leave US
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE and HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is defending its new immigration law and arguing against efforts to block it. A state lawyer told a federal judge Monday that Iowa’s ability to file criminal charges against people did not infringe on federal authority over immigration because local officials would abide by all federal regulations. Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of civil rights groups are seeking a temporary or permanent injunction of the law, which will take effect July 1 unless blocked by the courts. The law is similar to a law approved in Texas that was temporarily blocked and one in Oklahoma that the DOJ is seeking to stop.