Iowa defends immigration law that allows local officials to arrest people told to leave US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is defending its new immigration law and arguing against efforts to block it. A state lawyer told a federal judge Monday that Iowa’s ability to file criminal charges against people did not infringe on federal authority over immigration because local officials would abide by all federal regulations. Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of civil rights groups are seeking a temporary or permanent injunction of the law, which will take effect July 1 unless blocked by the courts. The law is similar to a law approved in Texas that was temporarily blocked and one in Oklahoma that the DOJ is seeking to stop.

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.