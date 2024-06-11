Federal watchdog investigates UAW president Shawn Fain, accuses union of being uncooperative

NEW YORK (AP) — United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain is under investigation by a court-appointed watchdog who has been working to stamp out corruption at the union in wake of its stunning bribery and embezzlement scandal several years ago. The monitor, Neil Barofsky, disclosed that he was investigating Fain — as well as other senior UAW officials including secretary-treasurer Margaret Mock — in his ninth report to Judge David M. Lawson on Monday. Barofsky also accused the union of a “recent lapse” in cooperation with his monitor duties, which he says began to erode earlier this year after his investigations into these individuals began.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.