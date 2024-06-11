Former Trump attorney in Wisconsin suspended from state judicial ethics panel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended former President Donald Trump’s Wisconsin lawyer from a state judicial ethics panel a week after he was charged with a felony for his role in a 2020 fake electors scheme. Liberal advocates have been calling for Jim Troupis to step down from the Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee. They say he is unsuitable due to his role advising Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin’s electoral votes for Trump after he lost the 2020 election there. Troupis, a former judge, another Trump attorney and a former Trump aide were charged by state Attorney General Josh Kaul last week for their role in the fake electors plot.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.