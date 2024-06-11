Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp journeys to South Korea in sixth overseas trip

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is on his way to South Korea in his sixth overseas trip as governor. The Republican left late Monday for a roughly 10-day trip to the Asian nation. Kemp also went there in 2019 in his first overseas trip. State officials say Kemp is focusing on visiting with South Korean businesses that currently do business in Georgia, as well as those who might open locations in the state. The roughly 15-person delegation, which includes lawmakers and state economic recruiters, will host a reception in conjunction with Hyundai Motor Group but doesn’t plan to meet with political or cultural leaders.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.