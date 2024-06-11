Judge sets hearing over alleged leak of Nashville school shooter info to conservative outlet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge considering a conservative outlet’s public records case about a Nashville elementary school shooter has ordered the organization to appear in court after it published stories on similar documents allegedly leaked to them. On Monday, Nashville chancellor set a June 17 hearing for Star News Digital Media and editor-in-chief Michael Leahy to explain why their recent work on the deadly Covenant School shooting has not violated court orders about sealed records that could subject them to contempt proceedings and sanctions. The Tennessee Star has responded in a story Tuesday that it didn’t publish any leaked images or documents, only some information from them.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.