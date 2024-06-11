‘The Boys,’ Amazon’s hit superhero satire show, will end with Season 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon Prime Video’s epic superhero satire series “The Boys” will end with its fifth season. The show’s creator and showrunner Eric Kripke announced the show’s ending while promoting the series’ fourth season. In a post on X, he said a five-season arc was “always” his plan, adding that he is “thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax.” “The Boys” has been one of Prime Video’s most popular original series, spawning two spinoff series, “Gen V” and “Diabolical.” Season 4 of “The Boys” will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Season 5’s release date has not yet been announced.

