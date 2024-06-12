Bestselling author V.E. Schwab agrees to 7-figure book deal. Her next novel comes out in 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Bestselling author V.E. Schwab has a 7-figure book deal. Tor Books announced Wednesday that it has agreed to terms on a $2 million contract with the science fiction/fantasy novelist. “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil” is scheduled for June 2025. Schwab’s novel will span from 16th century Santo Domingo to 21st century Boston as it tracks the entangled stories of three women whose bodies are “planted in the same soil.” The 37-year-old author is known for such series as “Shades of Magic” and “The Near Witch” and for the novel “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue.”

