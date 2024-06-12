Russia launches aerial attack on Ukraine ahead of G7 summit aimed at slowing Moscow offensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian forces launched an aerial attack against Kyiv and five other areas of Ukraine overnight. They say Ukraine’s air force shot down more than two dozen missiles and drones, and that several people were injured. The attack comes a day before the leaders of some of Ukraine’s biggest backers were set to meet in Italy on Thursday to discuss ways to slow Moscow’s war effort. The White House said Wednesday that it had broadened sanctions against Russia and U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit to sign a bilateral security agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine.

