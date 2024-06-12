CASTLETON, England (AP) — Vistas, history and a slice of rural England await hikers to the Peak District’s Mam Tor. The district is a national park known for picturesque landscapes, limestone ridges and mineral waters, It’s popular as a hiking and camping destination for U.K. residents. But outside of England it’s not as well known as the coastal paths in Cornwall, or the Cotswold Way. AP writer Steve Wartenberg went on a six-day hike to the district that included Mam Tor. It’s about 1,700 feet high and is one of the most popular destinations in the Peak District. Several cities and towns make good starting points for multi-day hikes of the district and are just a two- or three-hour train ride north from London.

