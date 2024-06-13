A Chinese military buff inadvertently bought 4 books of military secrets for under $1

BEIJING (AP) — A military history buff in China appears to have made an alarming discovery after picking up four books for less than $1 at a neighborhood recycling station. They were confidential military documents. The country’s Ministry of State Security told the story in a social media post and praised the retired man for calling a hotline to report the incident. The post was the latest in a series by the powerful state security agency. The campaign seems designed to raise awareness at a time when confrontation with the U.S. is rising and both countries are worried about the possible theft or transfer of confidential and secret information.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.