Jittery markets rally after Argentina’s Milei has first legislative ‘triumph’ on sweeping reforms

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Wall Street has rallied as Argentina’s president traveled to Italy for the Group of Seven summit buoyed by his first legislative victory. The Senate passed sweeping proposals to slash state spending and boost his powers. The legislation aimed at overhauling Argentina’s long-troubled economy during its worst financial crisis in 20 years will return to Congress’ lower house for final approval, where it’s expected to become law. Having hitched his political fortunes to the goal of cutting down Argentina’s bloated state, President Javier Milei hailed the vote as a “triumph.”

