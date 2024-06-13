Palm Springs shares updates on bridge projects around the city, including at N Indian Canyon

For years, many residents have called for the city of Palm Springs to build a bridge along N Indian Canyon near the Whitewater Wash south of Interstate 10.

On Thursday, the city's engineer Joel Montalvo shared updates during the city council on how that project is going, along with where plans are for other bridge projects around the city.

There are five federally funded bridge projects in the works in the city, as well as the Indian Canyon bridge, which is being spearheaded by the Coachella Valley Association of Governments.

Bridge projects are planned along Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, Ramon Road, E Palm Canyon, and Palm Canyon.

The one major road missing is Gene Autry over the Whitewater Wash, which also shut down regularly due to weather. Councilmember Lisa Middleton addressed the city's hopes for a bridge on Gene Autry.

"We have not given up by any stretch of the imagination, going out and seeking the funding we need to complete Gene Autry so that we actually have a bridge over all of the entrances and exits to our town," Middleton said.

The big project on everyone's minds is the Indian Canyon Drive bridge at the Wash.

The road is a key artery in and out of Palm Springs, particularly for ambulances traveling to and from Desert Regional Medical Center. the only level 1 trauma center in the area. It is regularly closed due to weather events like flooding from rain runoff or low visibility/sand buildup from strong winds.

"The goal of this project is to keep Indian Canyon open during weather events," Montalvo said.

Local leaders have been working on this bridge project for several years, but Tropical Storm Hilary in August reignited calls for state and federal funding to construct the bridge.

In December, CVAG received a $50 million state grant for this bridge. The city also obtained an additional $7 million grant. The bridge is anticipated to cost $100 million.

Maltalvo said the project is still in the very early planning phases. Construction is expected to start in early 2027.

"A major part of the engineering work we are doing today is trying to make sure that not only are we able to address issues of water but of blow sand when it comes to indian canyon and we will find the engineering solutions

There is also another bridge already under construction on Indian Canyon Drive, but this one is over the railroad, not along the wash where the road typically closes. The project would replace the existing two-lane bridge on Indian Canyon with a six-lane bridge.

It's expected to be completed by April 2026 at a cost of $45 million.

The other major project along a key roadway that is consistently impacted by weather is on Vista Chino over the Whitewater wash.

This project is anticipated to start in mid-2027 with an anticipated cost of $105 million.

Montalvo said the Visto Chino bridge was one of the last to be low water crossing projects to receive funding from Caltrans.

"If we lose this money, if this project doesn't go forward, we will never build a bridge with state money. We will have to find different sources," Montalvo said.

The $10 million bridge planned on S Palm Canyon over Tahquitz Creek is expected to start construction later this year.

A widening and retrofitting project at the Ramon Road bridge on the border of Palm Springs and Cathedral City is expected to start construction in late 2025. This project was started in 2008, Montalvo said the team is set to complete the "right of way" phase.

On Thursday, the Palm Springs City Council was set to approve an agreement with the Coachella Valley Water District which Moltalvo said will allow his team to finish up the "right of way" phase and move on to construction.

The project is anticipated to cost $40 million.

The East Palm Canyon bridge widening and retrofitting project is expected to start construction in late 2025. The project, anticipated to cost $15 million, is also in the "right of way" phase.

Montalvo said one of the major requirements for the bridge projects is that the roads remain open. Crews work on one-half of the bridge to allow for traffic to continue flowing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on these projects.