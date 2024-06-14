Political leaders and soccer greats at Euro 2024 curtainraiser between Germany and Scotland

MUNICH (AP) — Notable figures from the worlds of politics and soccer are at the opening match of the European Championship in Munich. Host nation Germany plays Scotland in the tournament curtainraiser at Allianz Arena on Friday. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Scotland First Minister John Swinney, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are in attendance. UEFA honored late German great Franz Beckenbauer at the colorful opening ceremony. Germany’s two living European Championship-winning captains, Bernard Dietz from 1980 and Jürgen Klinsmann from 1996, brought on the trophy.

