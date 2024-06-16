Heavy rains set off landslides in Ecuador, killing at least 6 and leaving dozens missing

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Authorities in Ecuador say at least six people have been killed and 30 others left missing when a landslide surged over a highway in central Ecuador as heavy rains pummeled the country and caused rivers to overflow. The flood of mud and debris Sunday plowed down the hillside and into three cars, two houses and a bus in the Ecuadorian city of Baños, about 3 1/2 hours southeast of Quito, the capital, according to the local fire department. Deputy fire chief Captian Angel Barriga says rescuers are treating nine injured and have retrieved the bodies of six dead. Heavy rains lashed Ecuador on Sunday, sending a deluge of mud and floodwaters into highways and bridges around the country.

