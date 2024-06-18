A Swedish diplomat says his release from a 2-year detention in Iran is like a dream

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish European Union diplomat who was held in Iran for two years and freed in a prisoner swap over the weekend says his release was “the dream that I sometimes did not dare to believe in. Johan Floderus and a second Swedish citizen, Saeed Azizi, returned to Sweden on Saturday in an exchange for Hamid Nouri, an Iranian convicted in Stockholm of committing war crimes over his part in 1988 mass executions in the Islamic Republic. Floderus was arrested in April 2022 in Tehran. He said in a statement, “I am finally a free man, reunited with my family, my fiance, and will be able to marry.”

