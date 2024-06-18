Colorado justices consider a pink and blue cake’s meaning in a transgender discrimination case

The Colorado Supreme Court is considering whether a Christian baker can refuse to make a cake to celebrate a gender transition. The justices heard about a variety of hypothetical cake-design scenarios on Tuesday in the case of a transgender woman who asked for a pink-and-blue cake to celebrate her gender transition. Denver-area baker Jack Phillips refused, citing his First Amendment rights. The Colorado Supreme Court justices asked attorneys for both sides what sort of cake without any writing on it a baker could refuse to make without being discriminatory. The justices took their arguments under advisement without ruling right away.

