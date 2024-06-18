Kim and Putin meet in Pyongyang as worries are raised about North Korea’s and Russia’s military ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are meeting in Pyongyang as they seek to expand their economic and military cooperation and display a united front against Washington. Putin was met upon his arrival by Kim, who hugged him twice and rode with him from the airport in a huge motorcade that rolled through the capital’s brightly lit streets, where buildings were decorated with Russian flags and Putin portraits. Putin attended an official welcoming ceremony at the city’s main square Wednesday before beginning his summit talks with Kim. North Korean state media described the meeting as a historic event that demonstrates the “invincibility and durability” of the two nations’ friendship and unity.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.