McDonald’s is ending its test run of AI-powered drive-thrus with IBM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ever get your McDonald’s order mixed up at an AI-powered drive-thru? The experiment behind the fast food giant’s current automated order taker will soon be coming to a close. McDonald’s confirmed that it’s decided to end a global partnership with IBM, which has been testing this artifical intelligence technology at select McDonald’s drive-thrus since 2021. While the IBM partnership for McDonald’s current automated order taker is winding down, the Chicago-based company seemed to suggest that it wasn’t ruling other any other AI-related drive-thru plans down the road. And scores of other fast food chains have also begun exploring the implementation of AI in their drive-thru lanes — including Wendy’s, White Castle, Panera and Popeyes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.