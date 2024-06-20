2 men arrested in strangulation of 12-year-old Houston girl whose body was found in a creek

HOUSTON (AP) — Two men who were seen on surveillance footage with a 12-year-old girl before her body was found in a Houston creek earlier this week were arrested Thursday in her death, police said. The men — 21-year-old Johan Jose Rangel Martinez and 26-year-old Franklin Jose Pena Ramos — each face a charge of capital murder in the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray. The medical examiner has determined that her cause of death was strangulation. Jocelyn’s body was found in the shallow water of a creek early Monday morning. Police have said that she sneaked out of her nearby home the night before. It was unclear if the suspects had attorneys to speak on their behalf yet.

