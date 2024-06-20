Extreme heat in India has killed more than 100 people in the past three and a half months

NEW DELHI (AP) — Data from India’s Health Ministry shows a monthslong heat wave across swathes of India has killed more than 100 people and led to over 40,000 suspected cases of heat stroke in the last three and a half months. Between March 1 and June 18, 110 people in India died after suffering heat strokes, according to Health Ministry data provided to The Associated Press on Thursday. The majority of deaths were reported in northern India, which has borne the brunt of extreme heat in recent months. According to India’s weather agency, this year’s heat wave is likely among the longest the country has ever experienced.

By SIBI ARASU and KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press

