Ukraine claims three oil refinery strikes inside Russia as Moscow says naval attack thwarted

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian security official says that Ukraine’s military struck three oil refineries and a drone launch site inside Russia overnight. Despite improvements in Russia’s air defenses, Ukraine has continued its campaign to strike oil infrastructure across the border, hitting multiple sites in 2024, as part of a wider effort to disrupt Russia’s military supplies. Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, says its warplanes destroyed six Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea, responding to an incident that appeared to be one of the largest drone attacks of its type in recent months.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.