US thanks Romania for its leader exiting the NATO leadership race to clear the way for Rutte

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has thanked Romania for its president withdrawing from the race to lead NATO, saying the move would help ensure the Western military alliance stays properly focused. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered the message to his Romanian counterpart Friday, just a day after Romanian President Klaus Iohannis dropped out of the running for NATO’s top job. Blinken said he was “grateful” for Iohannis’ leadership in the alliance but didn’t specifically mention the contest to be NATO’s next secretary-general. It means outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is all but certain to replace Jens Stoltenberg at the top of the alliance when NATO leaders meet next month in Washington to celebrate the alliance’s 75th anniversary.

