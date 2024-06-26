‘No egos,’ increased transparency and golden retrievers. How USA Gymnastics came back from the brink

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics believes it is building momentum toward a better future as the 2024 Olympics near. The organization has undergone a massive overhaul in the last six years in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. President Li Li Leung and her team have placed an emphasis on transparency and support in hoping to re-establish trust in athletes, coaches and gym owners alike. Superstar Simone Biles says the leadership at USA Gymnastics has changed because “they’ve done the work” to make the organization a better place. The organization will be in the spotlight this weekend at the U.S. Olympic trials.

