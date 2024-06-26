US health officials strengthen endorsement of RSV shots for oldest Americans

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal health officials are strengthening their endorsement of RSV vaccinations for people 75 and older. But they also made a narrower recommendation for people 60 to 74. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday accepted the recommendations from a committee of outside advisers to update guidance to doctors. A year ago, the same advisory group said that people 60 and older should simply talk to their doctors about whether to get the shots. But fewer than 25% of older Americans have done so. Vaccine manufacturers had sought a more forceful recommendation for all Americans 60 and older.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.