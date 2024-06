BADINGILO and BOMA NATIONAL PARKS, South Sudan (AP) — In a story published June 25, 2024, about a survey of land mammal migration in South Sudan, The Associated Press identified Matthew Kauffman as an associate professor of zoology at the University of Wyoming. The story should have made clear that Kauffman is primarily a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Geological Survey who also holds a professorship at the university.

