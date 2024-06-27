Fore more years? Biden and Trump take swings at each other’s golf skills in their debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A clash over golf handicaps prompted some of the feistiest comments in the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. They bickered Thursday night over how far they can hit a golf ball and their stamina on the course. After Trump bragged about the trophies he’s won, Biden said he had a six handicap as vice president. The Democrat then challenged Trump to a game, but only if Trump agreed to carry his own clubs. Trump would be 82 at the end of his second term, while Biden would be 86. Both men have faced questions about their physical and mental fitness.

