Most kids get antibiotics for pink eye, study shows. Experts say they’re usually not needed

Researchers say doctors are prescribing antibiotics to most kids and teens who have pink eye, despite guidelines that discourage their use. In a study published Thursday, more than two-thirds of children who saw a doctor for pink eye left with a prescription for antibiotic eye drops. Pink eye usually clears up on its own, and antibiotics don’t work against viruses, the most common cause of an infection. Pink eye causes red, swollen and sometimes itchy eyes. Often, a chilled, wet towel and artificial tears are enough to ease symptoms.

