AP picks 2024’s best movies so far, from ‘Furiosa’ to ‘Thelma,’ ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ to ‘Challengers’
AP Film Writers
The movie year, jumbled a bit by 2023’s strikes, might feel like it’s only just getting going. The box office is, finally, booming thanks to “Inside Out 2.” But at the year’s midway point, a lot of terrific movies have already come out – more, maybe, than you might realize. Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr say that some of their favorites at 2024’s midway point include the 1990 coming of age story “I Saw the TV Glow,” the second installment of the “Dune” franchise, the animated film “Robot Dreams” and the sweet revenge tale “Thelma,” starring June Squibb.