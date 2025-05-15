Sunny and warm as we approach the weekend

Temperatures have continued to warm today back into the lower 90s. We are exactly where we should be for this time of year! Skies are also very clear, making for a beautiful afternoon and evening. Even though our winds have backed down compared to the beginning of the workweek, we still remain under an Air Quality Alert at least through 6 AM Friday.

As mentioned before, we have returned to more seasonal highs today. Looking ahead to the weekend, we are tracking an increase in our winds. This will help to temporarily lower our temperatures back down into the 80s. Expect an increase in cloud cover heading into the weekend. There will also be a small chance of some precipitation for our friends west of the mountains.

Tomorrow will be fairly similar to today with the exception of some extra clouds and some slightly increased winds in the evening. This weekend will be cooler and breezy to gusty at times (especially in the wind-prone areas like the freeway). Get ready for a warm-up next week as highs return to the triple digits as early as Tuesday.