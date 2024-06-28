In an Argentine court, Venezuelans testify to alleged crimes against humanity under President Maduro

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Venezuelans have brought their crimes-against-humanity case to a federal court 3,000 miles from home — in Argentina. They’re frustrated by the limits of the laboriously slow International Criminal Court and determined that the security officers who they say killed their loved ones not enjoy absolute impunity. On Friday, a federal court in Buenos Aires concluded two days of testimony from Venezuelan victims as part of an investigation into probable human rights abuses they claim were committed by the government in 2014. It’s a first for Venezuela under the repressive rule of President Nicolás Maduro, who took power in 2013.

