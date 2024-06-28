New charges against Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants

TORONTO (AP) — Court documents show that Austrian-Canadian auto parts billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting seven new complainants in alleged incidents from 1977 to as recently as February. The documents on Friday provide additional information about eight new charges police recently brought against 91-year-old Stronach, after he was initially arrested in early June on five charges involving three different complainants. Stronach became one of Canada’s wealthiest people by creating Magna in his garage in 1957 and building it into one of the world’s largest suppliers of auto parts. His lawyer says Stronach “”denies and will vigorously defend these further untested allegations.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.