Palm Desert library officially reopens to the public

On Monday, the Palm Desert library officially re-opened to the public, now operated by the city as opposed to its previous management by Riverside County.

The library's interior layout has been redesigned and new services have been made available on top of those previously offered.

The Discover Palm Desert Visitor Center has also been relocated from the city hall to the library.

"The library now reflects a more modern library so as we walk in it's much more of a bookstore environment, so new books on tables to browse, as we come deeper into the library lots of nice seating area, areas to do whatever folks seek to do at the library," said Gary Shaffer, director of the Palm Desert library. "The library will offer wi-fi we also have laptops for checkout, so they can be used anywhere in the library and then of course desktop docking stations,"

The library is open seven days a week though they will be closed this Thursday for the Fourth of July.