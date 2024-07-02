Cathedral City Police Department releases officer video of officer-involved shooting last year

The Cathedral City Police Department released officer videos today from the incident that took place in Shadow Crest neighborhood in Cathedral City back in June 2023.

Investigators say that the incident began when a homeowner called 9-1-1 to report that their home had been shot at.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a shooting did in fact occur at the home.

Officers then spotted the suspects vehicle.

The video released today indicates that the suspect had pointed a firearm at the officer, initiating the officer involved shooting.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Benjamin Cohen, resident of Cathedral City. Cohen is facing a handful of charges for the incident, including attempted murder of a peace officer.

Cohen survived the shooting. He is due in court later this month.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this investigation.