Firefighters are responding to a gas leak in the city of Indio Wednesday morning.

The gas leak was reported at the 47800 block of Calle Fiesta.

"Firefighters are on the scene of a gas leak at the above location. The gas company has been requested to the scene to mitigate the leak," CAL FIRE wrote on social media.

There was no word on whether there were any evacuations. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.