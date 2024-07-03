Young British players boost local hopes at Wimbledon for another homegrown champion

LONDON (AP) — British players not named Andy Murray have struggled to make a lasting impact at Wimbledon in recent years, but there are flickers of hope. Emma Raducanu has reached the third round. And Thursday’s schedule at the All England Club offers all sorts of local treats. On Centre Court, wild-card entry Jacob Fearnley squares off with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. In all-British second-round encounters, Katie Boulter will play Harriet Dart before Jack Draper faces Cameron Norrie. Murray will also be on Centre Court when he plays doubles with his brother. There’s also a big matchup outside the grounds in Britain’s national election on Thursday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.