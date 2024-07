Firefighters were able to contain a fire at a mobile home in Cabazon Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just before 10:00 a.m. on the 52000 Block of Esperanza Avenue in Cabazon.

According to CAL FIRE, the first arriving crews reported a single-wide mobile home fully involved with fire.

The fire was contained by 10:27 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, CAL FIRE confirmed.