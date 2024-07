With high temperatures expected this 4th of July, people are looking for ways to celebrate that keep them cool.

The Palm Springs Swim Center is hosting a "Family-Friendly Pool Party," at 405 S. Pavilion Way.

It will feature water games, inflatable slides, pool side music, and great food, from 3 p.m. until the fireworks end.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear how staff plan to keep all attendees safe.