Beating the heat ahead of Independence Day

With Excessive Heat Warnings in place for much of California, including right here at home, people are looking for ways to beat the heat this 4th of July. This week and weekend will see potentially record-breaking temperatures in excess of 120 degrees.

There are many ways to stay safe in these dangerous temperatures. Some of the best ways you can beat the heat include changing the time of your barbecue, moving the party inside, or finding some alternative ways to celebrate Independence Day.

Medical experts also recommend knowing signs and symptoms of heat illnesses so you can help keep yourself and your loved ones safe.