Fire crews gather to remember fallen firefighter Christopher Douglas

Firefighters gathered on Friday to hold a remembrance ceremony for a colleague killed in the line of duty 11 years ago.

Fire Apparatus Engineer Christopher Douglas, 41, was killed on July 5, 2013, when he was struck by a vehicle on the I-10 on-ramp at Monterey Avenue as he was getting ready to respond to an incident

11 years after the tragic incident, CAL FIRE crews gathered at the site of the deadly crash to plant a flag in his honor. It's become an annual tradition for crews.

Before his death, Douglas was an 8-year veteran of CAL FIRE. Douglas was a member of CAL FIRE Engine Company 35, based at the Roy Wilson Station in Thousand Palms but lived in Temecula with his wife and two-year-old child.

Firefighters have previously described Douglas as a "firefighter's firefighter" and a loving and cheerful man.