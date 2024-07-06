New UK Prime Minister Starmer assembles Cabinet for the first meeting: ‘Now we get to work’

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Keir Starmer is holding his first Cabinet meeting as they take on the massive challenge of fixing a heap of domestic woes and winning over a public left weary from years of austerity and political chaos. Starmer on Saturday welcomed the new ministers around the table at 10 Downing St. He says it was the honor of his life to be asked by King Charles III to form a government. Starmer told his new ministers: “Now we get on with our work.” The problems they face include a sluggish economy, a broken health care system, and mistrust in government.

