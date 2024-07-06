Voters in Tokyo cast ballots to decide whether to re-elect incumbent conservative as city’s governor

TOKYO (AP) — Voters in Tokyo are casting ballots to decide whether to re-elect conservative Yuriko Koike as governor of Japan’s influential capital for four more years. The vote Sunday is also seen as a test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing party, which supports the incumbent. Tokyo is a city of 13.5 million people with outsized political and cultural power and a budget equaling some nations. It is one of Japan’s most influential political posts. Among the record 55 challengers to Koike, one of the top contenders is also a woman — a liberal-leaning former parliament member who used only her first name Renho and is backed by opposition parties.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.