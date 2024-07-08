Brett Favre is asking an appeals court to reinstate his defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre are asking a federal appeals court to revive a defamation lawsuit Favre filed against a fellow Pro Football Hall of Fame member — former tight end Shannon Sharpe. The case stems from a Mississippi state’s auditor’s finding that Favre improperly received $1.1 million in speaking fees from an organization that spent money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Favre repaid the money and hasn’t been criminally charged. His suit over remarks Sharpe made on a sports TV show in 2022 was rejected by a federal district judge. Arguments are set for Tuesday at the appeals court in New Orleans.

