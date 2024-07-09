Lawyer calls social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother serial tax evaders

LONDON (AP) — English police accuse social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother of being serial tax evaders in a civil court case in London. Police in Devon and Cornwall are seeking $3.6 million in unpaid taxes on earnings from their online businesses between 2014 and 2022. The Tates were not present for the hearing Tuesday in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. A lawyer for the police says the brothers laundered their money by transferring it between different bank accounts. An attorney for the brothers says there was nothing unorthodox about their bank transfers. A judge is scheduled to rule on the case in September.

