A city’s fine for a profane yard sign about Biden and Trump was unconstitutional, judge rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Tennessee woman has a constitutional right to post a yard sign condemning both President Biden and Donald Trump using profane language. Julie Pereira set up the sign in her front yard that uses profanity about the two major party candidates. The city of Lakeland, located about 20 miles northeast of Memphis, then fined Pereira hundreds of dollars under its regulation about obscene content on signs. U.S. District Judge Mark Norris in Memphis ruled Tuesday that Pereira’s political sign is not obscene, and the city cannot lawfully regulate it based on the viewpoint it expresses.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.