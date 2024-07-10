Skip to Content
Woman warns of toxic plant after dogs near-fatal Illness

Published 3:35 PM

After her dog became seriously ill, Stephanie Campisi, a Rancho Mirage renter contacted News Channel 3 and said she wants others to know about the dangers of the oleander plant.

It's prevalent throughout the desert and highly toxic to both animals and humans — with potentially fatal consequences from a single leaf. 

Campisi said Samson, her Jack Russell Terrier, experienced severe symptoms including vomiting, panting, drooling and shaking resulting in a $6,000 vet bill. 

Shay Lawson

