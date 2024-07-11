Coachella Valley Rescue Mission to Expand Women’s and Children’s Shelter

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission held a groundbreaking ceremony July 11 for it's upcoming Women's and Children's Shelter expansion in Indio.

The $2.5 million expansion will add 60 beds to the current shelter, including a kitchen, laundry facilities, common area and a playground.

The rescue mission says women and children experiencing homelessness is a big issue in the Valley and the expansion will allow them to help more.

"Daily, we have calls. You know, 'we just got kicked out of our apartment,' 'we don't know what to do.' You cannot be homeless with children... that's against the law. So we want to help as many people as we can." Darla Burkett, Executive Director of CVRM

The expansion set to open its doors in next year.