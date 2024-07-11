Skip to Content
News

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission to Expand Women’s and Children’s Shelter

By
New
Published 12:00 PM

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission held a groundbreaking ceremony July 11 for it's upcoming Women's and Children's Shelter expansion in Indio.

The $2.5 million expansion will add 60 beds to the current shelter, including a kitchen, laundry facilities, common area and a playground.

The rescue mission says women and children experiencing homelessness is a big issue in the Valley and the expansion will allow them to help more.

"Daily, we have calls. You know, 'we just got kicked out of our apartment,' 'we don't know what to do.' You cannot be homeless with children... that's against the law. So we want to help as many people as we can."

Darla Burkett, Executive Director of CVRM

The expansion set to open its doors in next year.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Luis Avila

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content