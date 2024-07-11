Gunman fires into crowd in Boston neighborhood, injuring 5 people

BOSTON (AP) — Police are looking for a gunman who fired into a crowd in Boston, injuring five people including a child. The shooting happened Wednesday night as a crowd was gathered in the city’s Dorchester section. An 11-year-old child, a 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old woman were shot but none had injuries that were considered life-threatening. Mayor Michelle Wu, who visited the scene, said the city “has a lot more work to do” to stem the violence. Police did not say what may have led to the shooting.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.