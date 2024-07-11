Several local nonprofits receive grants worth thousands from Bank of America

Bank of America has awarded its first round of grants totaling up to $435,000 for nonprofits in the desert.

The supported nonprofits provide workforce development, health resources and other needs to Coachella Valley individuals and families.

The Coachella Valley recipients include:

College of the Desert Foundation

DAP Health

Gaililee Center

Martha's Village and Kitchen

OneFuture Coachella Valley

“Partnering with impactful local organizations to address important issues like youth workforce development, pathways to employment and health is part of our commitment to creating real change in the Inland Empire,” said Bansree Parikh, President of the Bank of America Inland Empire. “Investing in nonprofits helps provide the resources and support needed to help build thriving communities long-term.”

Since 2019, Bank of America has gifted $9.4 million to the Inland Empire and continues to build in lieu of the bank's "commitment to supporting economic opportunity for diverse communities," the bank released in a statement.

