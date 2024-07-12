Forward progress stopped on 50-acre brush fire burning in Banning, evacuation warnings reduced

Forward rate of spread was stopped on a brush fire that burned 50 acres in Banning, prompting evacuation warnings.

The fire was first reported at around 11:59 a.m. near Bluff Street and Mias Canyon Road.

As of 2:40 p.m., Cal Fire stated the forward rate of spread has stopped, and the fire is 40% contained at 50 acres.

Riverside County residents can sign up for Alert RivCo which allows emergency managers and public safety first responders to rapidly alert and warn the public in the event of emergencies.

The fire was estimated at 5 acres by 12:20 p.m., Cal Fire stated on X. By 12:45 p.m., the fire burned 20 acres with a rapid rate of spread, authorities said.

As of 1:00 p.m., the fire is believed to be have burned 40 to 50 acres with a dangerous rate of spread.

