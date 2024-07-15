Firefighters contain fire that spread to garage and attic of Palm Desert home

Firefighters were able to contain a fire that damaged the garage and attic of a home in Palm Desert Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1:15 p.m. on the 20 block of Overland Court. The garage was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived, according to CAL FIRE.

Smoke was visible in the area.

CAL FIRE confirmed residents were displaced but did not share how many residents lived in the home.

There were no injuries reported.